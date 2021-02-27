Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $155.24 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

