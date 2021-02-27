Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after buying an additional 408,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after buying an additional 557,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,497,000 after buying an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after buying an additional 2,887,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,991,000 after buying an additional 99,837 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $66.28 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

