Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.81 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $173.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

