Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,590,380 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

