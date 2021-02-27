Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,536.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 133,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 125,157 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARW opened at $100.26 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $108.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,007 shares of company stock worth $26,738,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

