Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.11 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 145.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $303.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.94 and a 200 day moving average of $330.35. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

