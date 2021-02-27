Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 201.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

