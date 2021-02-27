Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 189.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,507.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

