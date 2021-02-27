Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 367.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,875 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

