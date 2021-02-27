Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 660.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $212.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.51. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

