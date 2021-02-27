Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $198,402,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 147,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $274.89 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,029 shares of company stock valued at $16,783,330 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.