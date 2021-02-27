Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 336.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 9.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.