Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 46.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $1,110,537.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,019 shares of company stock worth $4,183,586. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $139.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

