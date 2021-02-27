Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 378.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $63.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

