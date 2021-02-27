Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 10,856 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,757 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at $32,802,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,429,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 274,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 13,268.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 254,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 252,104 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

