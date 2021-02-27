Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 11,221 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $861,095.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,875 shares of company stock worth $1,138,847. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

