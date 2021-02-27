Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 21,023 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 188.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNW opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $100.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

