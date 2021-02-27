Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,868 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $151.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $172.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.45.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

