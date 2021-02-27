Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,957 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.85.

VRTX opened at $212.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

