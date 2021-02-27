Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 201.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,897,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.05.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

