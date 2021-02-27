Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Pool by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $334.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.74 and a 200 day moving average of $342.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

