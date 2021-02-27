Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1,312.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 290,974 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 44.0% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Quanta Services by 1,320.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 195,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Quanta Services by 551.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 214,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after buying an additional 181,268 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

PWR opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $86.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

