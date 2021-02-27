Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,000 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG traded up $55.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,328.51. 497,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,108. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,144.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,960.53. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,145.23.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.