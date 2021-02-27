Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 209,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 70,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 319,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 105,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,488,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,726,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

