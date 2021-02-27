Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 587,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.08% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 215,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

HST traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,521,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

