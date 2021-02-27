Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.85. 1,589,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.56 and a 200-day moving average of $133.57. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

