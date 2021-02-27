Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $16.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.58. 12,468,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,444,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $553.30 and its 200-day moving average is $530.73. The stock has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.46.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

