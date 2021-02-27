Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $30,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 36,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,523,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 153,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,706,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,844,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,513. The company has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

