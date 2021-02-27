Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,900 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 885,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,301,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

