Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 592,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,781,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $92,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 65,683,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,833,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

