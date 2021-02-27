Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 69,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,253,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 219,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $11,067,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 10,234,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,135,086. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

