Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.31% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,075 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.25. 1,017,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,281. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

