Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,619,694 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $694.50. 732,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $727.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

