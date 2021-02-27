Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,028,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,818. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $109.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

