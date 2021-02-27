Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,508,361.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,395,780.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,544 shares of company stock worth $12,936,361. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.