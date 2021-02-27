Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $131.45 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $131,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.96 on Friday, reaching $2,021.91. 1,978,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,938.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,711.89. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

