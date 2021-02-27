Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $15.85 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.08% of CGI worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 214,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,039,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CGI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,164,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,369,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.63. 188,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

