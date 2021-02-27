Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $19.11 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 115,030 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,333,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,360. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

