Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $26.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $26,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,564,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,954,818. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

