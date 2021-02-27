Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $40.67 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $123.53. 17,630,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,047,799. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $304.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average is $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,405 shares of company stock worth $123,215,382 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

