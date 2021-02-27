Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $45.13 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $45,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP traded up $35.87 on Friday, hitting $1,280.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,265.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,089.31. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 815.91, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.