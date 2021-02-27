Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $45.13 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $45,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $234,983,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 64.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after buying an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 960.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,399,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $35.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,280.97. 1,286,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,761. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,265.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,089.31. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

