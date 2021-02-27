Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,770,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,792,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,088,000 after acquiring an additional 608,225 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,602,000 after acquiring an additional 236,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,018 shares of company stock worth $13,316,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $64.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

