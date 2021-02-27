Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,118,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,879,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

