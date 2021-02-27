Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 49,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $26,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,564,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,954,818. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

