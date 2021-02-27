Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 50,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. 9,665,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

