Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 12,637 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 286,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,928,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.77. 6,195,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,978. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

