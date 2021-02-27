Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.85. 4,699,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.64 and its 200-day moving average is $335.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $368.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

