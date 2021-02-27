Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after buying an additional 809,644 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,957,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,449. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.32. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.