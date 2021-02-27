Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 303,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $166,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 25,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,434. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

